Over the last two generations, Xbox has been characterized by offering a large selection of controls with different designs. Earlier this year, the company revealed its Vapor line, which offers us unique designs for the Series X|S controller. Now, A new model was recently leaked, which would be available next month.

In accordance with billbil-kuna famous data miner, the Nocturnal Vapor control is already on the way, which would be available on April 9, and pre-orders would begin a week before on the Xbox Design Lab site. This model would have a standard price of $69.99. This control would continue what was seen in the Stormcloud Vapor and Dream Vapor models, which have been available since February of this year.

According to Microsoft, each controller in this line features a dynamic pattern that is unique, meaning each controller produced will be slightly different. Thus, We can expect more products of this style in the future.. However, the company would already be working on a model that would not only offer a different design, but multiple improvements.

As part of a series of leaks in September 2023, it was revealed that Microsoft is working on a control under the code name Sebile. The documents stated that This controller would have improved haptic feedback, an accelerometer and a rechargeable and replaceable battery. Although at the moment there is no official information, it is expected that this new control will be available alongside the completely digital Xbox Series X, a console that has been rumored and leaked for years.

Remember, The new Nocturnal Vapor control would be available on April 9, 2024 at a price of $69.99 dollars. We can only wait for Microsoft to share more official information. On related topics, they report low sales of the Xbox Series X|S. Likewise, a portable Xbox would already be in development.

Editor's Note:

The Xbox controller has an almost perfect design. Microsoft does not need to make major modifications to the controller, something that can also be seen as a negative aspect, since it does not give rise to a series of innovations, something that many players would not like.

Via: VGC