Microsoft has released a new update for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, in which the Firmware is updated. What has been sought with this update has been above all to bring stability improvements. But while many users have reported problems with their Xbox Series X and S controller disconnecting from the console, this has not been resolved with the new update. Instead, Microsoft has issued a workaround and workaround.
If in doubt, this Xbox Series X and Xbox One update is not the largest or the last that consoles will receive. Microsoft and Xbox are usually working on updates constants that make the experience with Xbox consoles a constant evolution towards their improvement.
How to sync the Xbox Series X | S controller with multiple devices at the same time
Xbox Series X | S update available
The new Xbox Series X and Xbox One update seeks to offer a much more stable system. Certainly the Xbox Series X | S have offered users a premium experience in terms of stability. However, it is very valuable to see how Microsoft is concerned that the experience with its consoles is even more optimal. Here are the details on this Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One update for Xbox consoles as covered in the support website:
General stability and performance improvements.
Known issues:
We are aware of an issue where some Xbox Series X | S controllers lose connection to the console. If you experience this behavior, try reconnecting the controller to the console wirelessly or with a USB cable or, if possible, connect another controller. Then restart the console and try to reconnect the controller.
There is a problem whereby the audio mixer may not be adjustable.
Some games may appear with the wrong “Test” label in My games and apps.
The wrong profile color may appear when you turn on the console.
A leak would confirm Xbox’s acquisition of Techland and Dying Light 2
