Much has been said lately of the game in the cloud through streaming, but Microsoft seems to advance without stopping, since in the latest version of its Microsoft Edge browser, it now allows PC games to be transmitted to consoles.

As it counts VGC, thanks to improved Chromium compatibility support, Xbox Series X | S browser will allow streaming gameplay not only from platforms like GeForce Now or Google Stadia (which has already been confirmed), but also messaging services like Discord or Skype.

This has been shown by a video belonging to the YouTuber called “Joe Chip”, who has tested the new version of the browser with the GeForce Now service, working perfectly. In the video you can see how he enters and uses the service, playing a demo race of the video game “Wreckfest”.

What functionalities will this allow in our Xbox Series X | S?

GeForce Now support will allow Xbox gamers to stream many of their Steam games to their console, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and many more. In addition to the above, GeForce Now is also compatible with the Epic Games Store, which means that some exclusives from this store can also be played.

Last Sunday it was also confirmed that the new Microsoft Edge browser will be able to run Google Stadia, allowing players to stream their entire library of games. Similarly, the browser should improve compatibility with services like Discord or Skype, as well as browser-based games.

Yes, we want to do this. It’s in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it’s a good gamepass feature. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) October 7, 2020

Recall that Microsoft has announced its plans to launch cloud games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC and iOS devices in the spring of 2021. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that the company is working hard to bring the streaming of Xbox Game Pass games from PC to consoles:

