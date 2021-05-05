One of the characteristics that most attracted attention when the new Xbox Series were presented, was undoubtedly thanks to the power they have, Quick Resume, a function that allows us to activate, suspend and resume several games at the same time without losing progress. Recently, information has arrived suggesting that the new Xbox Series update greatly improves this feature, allowing to see a list with active games.

Through the famous forum Reddit, an Xbox Insider shared an image showing part of the improvements that would come in the future for Quick Resume. This feature experienced some bugs when the consoles were released, especially with high-demand games. However, everything seems to be stabilized, since Microsoft has been continuously improving the performance of it.

New Xbox Series update greatly improves Quick Resume

As you can see in the image, the new feature added to Quick Resume is the incorporation of a list, which tells us which games are using the function. This allows the user to view all their titles directly from the Start menu or the Control Panel. Also, if you have active games in Quick Resume, they will appear neatly organized in a list when you access your library of games.

This new feature is only available to registered insiders testing Alpha system updates for their consoles. It is expected to arrive in a not very long time for all the public, when the testing time ends and it will be performance-wise for users.

