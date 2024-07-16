Microsoft has announced what they will be Games available in the second half of July 2024 on Game Pass for Xbox, PC, and CloudThere aren’t very many of them but they are definitely interesting and will keep you company for a long time.
Before proceeding, it is worth remembering that the contents will be available to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The subscription Game Pass Core does not give access to these games. It is also worth remembering that the announcement takes into account the old subscription levels, therefore not the new prices established by Microsoft, which will come into force in a few months.
Who comes and who goes
The titles for the second half of July are:
To these must be added those already announced, but available from today:
- Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console & PC) – July 16
- Flock (Cloud, Console & PC) – July 16
Microsoft also announced which games will be leaving the service starting July 31:
- A Short Hike (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Venba (Cloud, Console and PC)
As always, you have a couple of weeks to try them out. If you want to make them yours forever, you can get a 20% discount on your purchase—if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, of course.
