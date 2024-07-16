Microsoft has announced what they will be Games available in the second half of July 2024 on Game Pass for Xbox, PC, and CloudThere aren’t very many of them but they are definitely interesting and will keep you company for a long time.

Before proceeding, it is worth remembering that the contents will be available to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The subscription Game Pass Core does not give access to these games. It is also worth remembering that the announcement takes into account the old subscription levels, therefore not the new prices established by Microsoft, which will come into force in a few months.