Several months after the celebration of the last Xbox FanFest, which was celebrated completely digitally, today we have been able to know the date of the new Xbox FanFest, which this time will receive an additional catchphrase, completing the title with a “Talks” at the end.

As Microsoft has detailed through the official Xbox FanFest page, the first episode of this new experience will take place next April 15, 2021, 11:00 p.m., and will have a duration of up to 90 minutes, where it will talk about multiple Xbox topics.

New Xbox FanFest Talks date revealed

In this new episode, the event will feature the special participation of Ethan Rothamel and Malik Prince, who will talk about hot topics such as Xbox Game Pass or the library of video games that make up the ID @ Xbox program. In addition, it has been promised that there will be great interaction with the public throughout the talk, with the possibility of asking questions as well as obtaining prizes for those who witness the event.

Xbox does not rule out new Xbox FanFest in Spain

Anyone who wants to participate in this new Xbox FanFest Talks must register before the deadline enabled to do so, which will be until April 14, 2021 at 00:00. In addition, from the Redmond offices it is advised that the maximum capacity will be 10,000 people, so the first 10,000 people who enter the event once they receive the mail with the instructions will be those who may be present.

Therefore, you know, after knowing the date of the new Xbox FanFest TalksIf you want to be part of this new event, do not hesitate and register through the link that we leave you in the previous paragraph.