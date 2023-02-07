At this time the euphoria for new controls for consoles and pc is booming, this is due to the environment of competitive issues, and the clearest example is the Dualsense Edge of PS5 a premium option for the most demanding. However, Microsoft It has come up with something cheaper but at the same time it is perceived as elegant.

This model is known as Stellar Shift, which features a hybrid directional pad with color-changing blue-violet twinkle and swirl grips, as well as purple swirl textured grips. The best thing is that the new button configuration can be done easily, as well as its easy connection with computers, mobile phones and Xbox consoles.

For its part, the use of AA batteries is still present, but that does not mean that the duration will be limited, since if the highest quality ones are used, they will last up to 40 hours in use in different games and applications. For its part, the game pc will be detected quickly on platforms such as Steamwith the ideal configuration to play.

This model has a suggested price of $1,800 MX in the official store of Microsoft. But it will also be available within a few days with authorized distributors, either video game stores in the country, as well as some famous department stores.

Via: Microsoft

Editor’s note: These alternative options are nice to have for those who don’t have enough money to purchase a premium size control. This is something that those who use the computer a lot will surely like.