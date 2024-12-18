With greater sporty appeal, visual impact and versatility than ever before, the new BMW X3 takes on the role of almost an all-rounder for everyday use, leisure activities and travel. A new design language gives the fourth generation of the sports vehicle (SAV) for the premium mid-size segment greater exterior presence and an aura of dynamic elegance. High-quality materials, a much more generous standard specification, advanced digitalisation and the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on the BMW Operating System 9 set the tone for the premium ambience in the interior. of the cabin, with a progressive design. The driving pleasure, safety and long-distance comfort of the new BMW Generous lines combine with a few sharply defined lines to produce a clearly structured exterior that has been stripped down to the essentials. The new BMW Together with the drop of 25 – millimeters in the height of the vehicle to 1660 millimeters and the wider tracks, this creates a very powerful and sporty appearance.Related News standard No Ford, BMW, Renault, Omoda or Stellantis, among the most popular brands committed to Valencia AP Automobile manufacturers and companies have joined initiatives to help those affected by DANAThe large BMW kidney grille located on the vertical front part of the new BMW X3 conveys an air of confident presence. The new structure inside the grill, composed of bars arranged vertically and diagonally, provides a fresh touch. The optional BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting forms a continuous line around each grille element. All daytime running lights, side lights and indicators of the LED headlights are now manufactured with L-shaped overlapping light sources. The adaptive LED headlights, with anti-dazzle system, high beam, urban lighting and light functions angular, as well as blue decorative accents, are optionally available, as are the M Shadowline lights.BMW X3 PFThe striking side skirts and a roof line that extends to the rear are the distinctive features of the new model’s sporty silhouette. The prominent, flared wheel arches give the impression of considerable width at the rear. The recessed rear window is bordered by a long roof spoiler and adjoining side air deflectors. All model variants except the BMW X3 M50 xDrive come with tailpipes invisibly integrated into the rear apron. The new interpretation of the characteristic T-shaped graphic and a satin horizontal bar with integrated turn signals help give the rear lights a very modern look. The cabin of the new BMW X3 combines robust SAV functionality with ample space and a premium ambience full individual style. The curved BMW display, the BMW Interaction Bar, the steering wheels with a flat-bottom rim and the new gear selector lever are the elements that define the modern cabin version of BMW’s signature driver-focused design. Other highlights of this model are the contrasting colored lighting elements on the center console and door trim. This new design feature is located at the front of the driver and passenger doors, where it forms a border around the function buttons, ventilation controllers, vents and robust door releases typically found on models. BMW X.BMW X3 PFThe individual ambiance of the interior goes hand in hand with a generous amount of space and modern versatility. The cargo space can be increased from 570 to a maximum of 1,700 liters. As an option, a trailer coupling that extends and retracts again electrically can be specified. The maximum permitted load per trailer is 2,500 kilograms, depending on the model variant. The propulsion system of the BMW X3 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid is composed of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine combined with an electric motor integrated into the box eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. These teams join forces to generate system power of up to 299 HP. Thanks to the latest generation eDrive technology and adaptive recovery, the new BMW range, the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive, features the most powerful inline six-cylinder petrol engine ever installed in an M Performance model. The 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo unit connects to 48V mid-hybrid technology. Its maximum power of 398 hp is channeled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. MORE INFORMATION news No The BMW 1 Series reaches its fourth generation news No The Renault 5 is tested: this is how the Best Car of the Year 2025 goes news No Where are the most expensive and cheapest MOTs: the differences Prices reach 209.7%Finally, the 48V medium hybrid technology also provides all other variants of the new BMW X3 with greater efficiency and rapid power delivery. It allows the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit of the new BMW X3 20 xDrive to generate a maximum power of 208 hp.

#BMW #completely #renews #bestselling #SUV