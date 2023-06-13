The shock to Nissan in Italy? It came from electrified models. An obligatory play on words because last year we witnessed the biggest commercial offensive in the history of the Japanese house with the launch of five new models in this category. That is Juke Hybrid, Qashqai and X-Trail with e-Power technology and two new 100% electric models, the Ariya crossover and the Townstar light commercial. From here in the fiscal year 2022 (which according to Japanese legislation is calculated between April 2022 and March 2023) a record sales of 32,769 units, with a growth of 19% compared to the previous 12 months and with an increase in market share by 2.1%.

The strategy

All in line with the “Nissan Ambition 2030” vision, which envisions sustainable development globally with the launch of 27 new electrified models, including 19 100% electric models, by 2030 and a 98% electrified sales share by 2026. The symbol of all this strategy? In a single machine, the X-Trail e-POWER which combines the powerful hybrid module (and this would already be enough) with the e-4ORCE system, i.e. a four-wheel drive specifically designed for electrified engines. The final act of the off-road of the future: here everything is based on electric motors, placed one for each axle, and on a sophisticated system that regulates the driving force and the Torque Vectoring action of the brake on the four wheels, to have the maximum control on every track and in every condition. So thanks to the electric motors, which act directly on the wheels, the e-4ORCE system offers greater precision and speed in regulating the drive power compared to traditional 4WD systems, where the engine power reaches the wheels via the clutch, the and various mechanical couplings. That is, generating friction, play and inertia which slow down the speed of intervention and reduce its precision. Instead here with the Nissan system everything is very fast: when the e-4ORCE sensors detect a change in grip on one or more wheels, the system intervenes by automatically adjusting the driving force on the single wheel in a ten-thousandth of a second. In essence, Nissan’s new 4WD system is 40 times faster than a bee’s wing beat, whose wings beat around 250 times per second…

The e-power system

And then there’s the e-power system we were talking about at the beginning: it is based on an electric motor which is recharged during release and in part by the 1.5 petrol internal combustion engine. The substantial difference with a classic full-hybrid is that the car moves much more in electric mode and the petrol engine is activated less. On the newborn X-Trail the total power is 213 HP, with a 204 HP engine on the front axle and a 136 HP engine on the rear axle (but the two engines never deliver their respective maximum powers at the same time, therefore the over 300 HP). But all this translates into much lower fuel consumption (20 km/l is easy), an autonomy of almost 1000 km on a full tank and acceleration, in any case, of a certain level given that the 0-100 km/h is burned in 7 seconds. Without forgetting that the e-Power propulsion system ensures silent driving: on board the X-Trail at 40 km/h the noise on board is reduced by 8 db compared to competing models.

Three outstanding performances for a machine that weighs two tons, has seven seats and is 4.7 meters long. In any case, the famous e-Pedal is also of great help for consumption, a classic for Nissan, launched with the second generation of the Leaf: the technology that allows you to drive using only the accelerator since, lifting the foot, it is activated a particularly intensive regeneration system which brakes the car.

The fourth generation

In short, the X-Trail with its fourth generation (in over 20 years of history and 7 million units sold worldwide is one of the most popular vehicles of the Japanese company) makes a decisive, important leap up. And this is immediately understood also from the design which is now very modern, in the wake of the new Nissan course. Sculpted features on the front, large grille, light clusters that follow the lines of the bonnet and a very personal tail. Without forgetting the floating roof and V-Motion grille or the front end embellished with light clusters that follow the line of the bonnet and the split light cluster at the rear or the generous wheel arches that convey strength. All things that manage to mask important dimensions for an SUV 4.68 m long by 1.84 wide and 1.72 meters high. That’s why the boot is record-breaking: 482-575/1396 liters which become, with the 7 seats, 120-177/391-485/1298 litres. Really not bad.

Electronics in command

But the passenger compartment is not only spacious: the leap forward is also palpable in the latest generation 12.3-inch infotainment system and by the presence of the Adas systems which here are all enclosed in the “ProPilot” package and which adapt best to any any traffic situation. It’s just a little strange that some commands are in the dashboard menu, others in the center console menu. But after a while you get used to it. Among the subtleties – to highlight the Japanese DNA, the background of the TFT screen has a pattern reminiscent of the Japanese cut glass “Kiriko”.

And in the center console there is the mode selector (e-shifter), together with two cup holders and a slot for wireless charging for 15w smartphones. At the center of the dashboard is the advanced infotainment system which offers a wide range of connected services.

The offer

In any case, it should be remembered that the new Nissan X-Trail e-Power is the only 7-seater electrified SUV in its category and therefore for now it plays alone in its market sector. All with 4 trim levels, Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna, all exclusively with e-POWER engine, with 10 colors available for the bodywork and five two-tone combinations, for a total of 15 variants. Prices starting from 38,080 euros but with many “tricks” such as, for example, Nissan’s new Intelligent Buy Power financing formula, which includes 3 free coupons, and the costs of spare parts for ordinary maintenance and labor in the monthly installment. Furthermore, it includes a comprehensive insurance package which covers theft, fire, natural events, acts of vandalism, tire protection, and includes roadside assistance and a courtesy car.