It is no surprise to anyone that the recent success of Amazon’s flagship video game New World has been exorbitant, especially for a genre that has been without new routines or formulas for years. Now, the CEO of Amazon has made a statement with great views to the future of the company in the video game sector, ensuring that This win will help Amazon find its place in gaming.
As detailed Bloomberg, current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, gave remarks at a recent tech conference. On this occasion, he had words to congratulate the team and confirm that the company now finally has a safe place in the industry, after many first failures. In addition, thanks to the success of his MMO, not only Jassy had words of congratulations, but also his former CEO Jeff Bezos.
After many failures and setbacks in gaming we have a success. So proud of the team for the persistence. View setbacks as helpful obstacles that drive learning. Whatever your goals are, don’t give up no matter how hard it gets. @playnewworld (1/2) https://t.co/LK0VUdCSS9
As we can see in the tweet, the former Amazon mogul also took place to say a few words, commenting on the following (translated): “After many failures and setbacks in video games, we have a success. Very proud of the team for persistence. View setbacks as helpful obstacles that drive learning. Whatever your goals, don’t give up, no matter how difficult it gets. “ In this way, Amazon is catapulted with a more than hopeful future.
The new New World is now available to everyone, whose success has been such that on its first day it had hundreds of thousands of simultaneous players. Additionally, wait times are exorbitantly long, with lines expanding by the hour. The company is already aware of this and is improving and adding servers more and more, in order to enhance and make the experience enjoyable for all players.
Leave a Reply