If you ever heard about New World and you always wanted to play it, you’re in luck. Starting at 10:00 am PT on April 7, you’ll be able to do this completely free of charge.

In case of being in the center of Mexico it will be from 12:00 pm, while in Chile it will be at 1:00 pm and at 2:00 pm in Argentina. All due to the time difference. In order to get it you just have to have an account in Steam.

This is how the free weekend begins in this MMORPG, an event that will allow players to enjoy what it offers. The above includes its most current content and it will be available in that way until April 11.

However, once the deadline is over, players can pick up where they left off. All thanks to the fact that the advances are maintained, and they are given the option of acquiring an edition of this title.

It is available the standard as well as the Deluxe from New World. Best of all, for a limited time both presentations are on sale up to 40%.

That discount will last until 10:00 am PT on April 18. That would be at 12:00 pm according to Mexico City time. In the case of Chile, one hour must be added, and Argentina, two. But before downloading the game it is better to know its specifications.

What do you need to be able to play New World?

The minimum requirements to play this title is operating system MS Windows 10 64 bits and processor Intel Core i5-2400 either amd of four physical cores at 3 GHz.

8GB of RAM, a video card are also required NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2GB, AMD Radeon R9 280 or some higher.

As expected support is required DirectX 12 and a broadband Internet connection. You still need 50GB of available space.

being New World an MMORPG requires that you have a permanent connection to the Internet. Once the free trial ends, on April 12, there will be an event to welcome spring.

Is about Rabbit’s Revenge, where it is necessary to finish off corrupt rabbits. If they do well they can win up to three Diamond Gypsum and five luck-boosting consumables per day. They might even find a mystical chest.

Source.