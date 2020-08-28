A USB key. (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOURDILLAT / RADIO FRANCE)

Officially, Israeli entrepreneur Dov Moran is considered the main inventor of the USB key. It was he who first had the idea, in 1998, to manufacture a small removable memory that can be connected directly to the USB port of computers, the USB port itself appeared a few years earlier, in 1996.

In April 1999, Dov Moran therefore filed a patent in the United States. This patent was officially granted to him on November 14, 2000. His invention is called DiskOnKey, it has a capacity of 8 megabytes. It is connected to a computer using a cable.

As is often the case, several companies are arguing over the authorship of the USB key. One before the Israeli invention, in 1999, the American Shimon Shmueli, engineer at IBM, designed a small electronic memory which can connect directly to computers. The difference is that there is no cable.

That’s not all. A Malaysian, Pua Khein-Seng, also claims the authorship of this innovation. He developed the flash memory that will be used in USB keys, which makes them more solid by replacing the mechanical elements. Finally, in July 2002, a patent was granted in China to the company China Netac for a product of the same kind.

There would therefore be several inventors for the USB key. Whatever, basically. In 2000, several products of different but equivalent brands were released on the market. And it’s a small revolution, because the USB key makes it possible to easily copy and transfer computer data from one computer to another, thanks to a very small object. While the had been invented to be able to fit in a shirt pocket, the USB key fits easily into a trouser pocket.

USB drives are still widely used today but have, however, become the pet peeve of IT managers in companies as they are a great way to transmit computer viruses to a computer.