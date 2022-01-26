NewWorld is one of the games AmazonGames more successful and recently received a new update. Among the highlights about it is that it adds new end content or end game.

This is named Expedition Mutators. But it’s not the only thing that comes to this MMORPG, but also a series of changes in its balance, an increase in the probability of acquiring various items, extra equipment and much more.

What are Expedition Mutators in News Game?

Talking about what it offers Mutators, as they actually increase the challenge of expeditions and award more prizes to players. Especially since they modify the normal and named enemies that populate the world of this title.

This is how the challenge increases significantly. Makes opponents more unpredictable when fighting. Hopefully there will be ways to deal with them during these conditions.

Into the void: The new update of New World arrives with new weapon and enemies

All thanks to the fact that players will be able to find new equipment and resources. The latter will give them the opportunity to increase their power level and face these rivals in the right way.

It should be noted that there will be unique combinations of expeditions Y mutations They will rotate every week. So it will be possible to fight more and more difficult enemies. But not only the above is added, but much more can be expected.

The content keeps coming and improving this great game

Something that has been added to NewWorld they are more Spiritual Sanctuaries. Also the cost to fast travel has improved and balance changes have been made to balance the experience.

Another novelty are the Shadow Shards, which are mysterious and powerful resources that allow players to pick up an item with 625 XP. Obtained by completing the Mutated Expeditions. That is when creating a 600 XP item with the same level of expertise.

However, it can also be done by opening hex projections when that guy’s expertise has reached 600. When it comes to fast travel costs, the new update drastically reduces the distance factor.

The above compared to Azoth required for each scroll and adds six spirit shrines. This is how players can navigate the map faster and more effectively in NewWorld.

