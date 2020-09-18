Research has multiplied to try to establish an underwater wi-fi communication. Illustrative photo. (YANG GUANYU / XINHUA)

For several years, researchers have been trying to develop underwater communication systems that are a little more sophisticated than the sign language of divers. But the problem is that radio waves pass very badly underwater.

Few years ago, American researchers had the idea of ​​transforming the radio waves of Wi-Fi into sound waves; the spread was then very limited. We were then interested in light, and underwater Wi-Fi tests via lasers were carried out, especially in France, under the aegis of the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA).

More recently, researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia (KAUST) have done experiments with smartphones connected to small computers, placed in waterproof cases, which allowed them to make Skype calls and transfer files, at the speed of 2 Mbps over a distance of 20 meters, which is equivalent, in speed , to a basic ADSL connection. They called it Aqua-Fi. There remains, however, one problem: the water disturbs the diffusion of the laser beam, but solutions are being studied to resolve this problem.

What for underwater Wi-Fi? The goal is not to be able to send selfies with fish from the bottom of the sea but to develop an underwater communication system for divers and scientists. A Swiss startup has developed an underwater drone that can be remotely piloted and send video images via this sea wi-fi. It is also of great interest to the military.

This technology can be compared to another innovation: the installation of data centers under the sea, to cool them more easily while consuming less energy. The digital giants are working on it. Among them, Microsoft has just shown that it works. A huge data center – made in France by Naval Group – just spent two years underwater. It was brought up to the surface recently and it worked perfectly for two years. But, for now, no Wi-Fi, instead we use large cable connections to connect these underwater data centers to the Internet.