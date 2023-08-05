This week, the oceans broke a new world temperature record, the European organization Copernicus reported on August 4. These increasingly frequent marine heat waves have catastrophic consequences for biodiversity. Thermometers registered temperatures of 38°C in the southern bays of Miami and experts report sightings of dying corals in their waters.

The oceans are getting warmer every day. A spokeswoman for the European Copernicus service told the French agency AFP that this week it has beaten a new world temperature record, which raises fears of dire consequences for marine life and climate balance.

The surface temperature of the oceans “reached 20.96°C on July 30” of 2023, according to the ‘ERA5’ database, while “the previous record was 20.95°C in March 2016 “.

The oceans produce half of the planet’s oxygen and absorb 90% of the Earth system’s excess heat caused by human activity during the industrial age. This accumulation of energy continues to increase as greenhouse gases accumulate in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Use of fossil fuels

“We are already seeing signs of coral bleaching in Florida as a direct consequence and we expect other negative consequences,” says Piers Forster, a professor at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom who specializes in climate change.

If world leaders do not address the situation, ocean warming will have a number of effects on biodiversity.d, such as species migration and the arrival of invasive species that threaten fish stocks and therefore food security in certain parts of the world.

Signs of coral bleaching off Islamorada, Florida, July 23, 2023. © Andrew Ibarra/ NOAA, AP

Also, warmer waters are less able to absorb CO2, reinforcing the vicious cycle of global warming.

“Although there are certainly other factors in the short term. The main cause in the long term is undoubtedly the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere caused by human activities, mainly the burning of fossil fuels,” said Rowan Sutton of the Reading University.

“The more fossil fuels we burn, the more excess heat the oceans will absorb, which means it will take time to stabilize and return them to where they were,” explains to the ‘BBC‘ Samantha Burgess, from the Copernicus service, the European Union’s climate body.

In their 2019 report on the oceanthe Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) explained that, Since the industrial revolution, the upper layers of the ocean have absorbed more than 90% of the excess heat generated by human activities.

The use of coal, oil and gas will undoubtedly be at the center of painful debates at the next COP28, the great international meeting on climate that will be held at the end of 2023 in Dubai.

Record numbers in the Atlantic and Mediterranean

The new average temperature record beats the one set in 2016, when the natural El Niño climate fluctuation was at its peak.

Other records cannot be ruled out, as the new El Niño phenomenon, which tends to warm the waters, has only just begun. This phenomenon occurs when warm water rises to the surface off the western coast of South America, causing an increase in global temperatures.

This year, El Niño has started, but scientists say it is still weak, which means that ocean temperatures will rise further above average in the coming months.

This photo shows a dead jellyfish and seaweed washed up on the shore of Pinedo beach in Valencia on July 30, 2023, as the Mediterranean Sea reaches record temperatures. © AFP / Jose Jordan

Last week, the North Atlantic waters already reached an average temperature never before recorded, with a record average surface water temperature of 24.9°C observed on July 26, according to provisional data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The North Atlantic usually reaches its maximum temperature in September.

Since March, when the North Atlantic begins to warm up after winter, the temperature curve has been well above that of previous years, and the difference has widened in recent weeks. The North Atlantic has thus become an emblematic observation point for the warming of the world’s oceans.

In the middle of last July, the Mediterranean Sea broke its record for daily heat, with an average temperature of 28.71°C, according to the main maritime research center in Spain.

Florida, a giant jacuzzi

A record temperature of 38.3°C was recorded off the coast of Florida. This temperature is equivalent to that found inside an average hot tub, and could represent an outright world record for spot measurements, if its accuracy is confirmed.

Normally, temperatures should be between 23°C and 31°Caccording to NOAA.

The waters surrounding Florida are scorching hot. Experts are deploying numerous measures to protect, relocate, and “bank” live coral fragments to help Florida’s Coral Reef survive a heat crisis that may last for months.https://t.co/1EGEKkLkvT pic.twitter.com/eIPtE60RFX — NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) July 28, 2023



According to the 2019 IPCC report, the frequency of marine heat waves has doubled since 1982. And their intensity could be ten times higher by 2100 than at the beginning of the 20th century if emissions are not reduced. These record sea temperatures mirror recent record temperatures observed on land.

At the end of July, in a joint press release, the Copernicus service and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stated that “the first three weeks of July were the hottest ever recorded and the month is on track to become the hottest July ever.” never recorded”.

In unison with the WMO announcement on July 28, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, expressed his concern about climate change and the high temperatures experienced in different latitudes of the globe. In his speech, he warned that humanity had already passed the era of global warming and that we are rather entering the stage of “global boiling.”

The oceans are warming, natural disasters are increasingly impacting human populations and the traditional fauna of ecosystems are at greater risk every day as a result of climate change, a situation that not only has governments in check the world, but all of humanity.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French