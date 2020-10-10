Are digital and the environment compatible? Illustration (MAXPPP)

The government presented this week a roadmap aimed at reducing the digital environmental footprint. The challenge is to ensure that technologies develop, but without harming the environment. Research is being carried out in this direction.

franceinfo: what exactly do we mean by digital sobriety?

Laurent Lefèvre, INRIA researcher, specialist in digital pollution : Digital sobriety is a way of conceiving digital, taking into account its environmental impact. Digital is very dematerialized but there are hardware and software infrastructures that consume energy and whose manufacture and use generate a strong impact.

Digital sobriety therefore requires “eco-gestures”, such as storing fewer photos in the cloud or watching less high-definition video. It is possible to take advantage of digital technology with less frills and waste, without punishing yourself.

But digital technology is also a factor of energy transition …

Yes, digital is often presented like this. But, as in energy, we observe for the moment a digital stacking. That is to say that each new solution is added to the previous ones. Hence this overconsumption and this consumption which continues to increase with use.

As researchers, we try to work on a more sober digital. But this is not enough, and it must be combined with a more moderate use, in order to avoid what is called the rebound effect which consists in gaining in efficiency but by increasing consumption, because users will use more Services. So the two have to go together.

Should we ban unlimited phone plans?

It is true that some business models based on unlimited bandwidth or bundles for video consumption do not encourage user awareness. We have the impression that there is an infinity and a free resource when this is not the case. We will probably have to think about new economic models.