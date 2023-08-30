Amazon has announced the first expansion for the MMORPG New World: Rise of the Angry Earth which will be available from October 3, 2023 priced at $29.99 and will introduce mounts, new upgrades, a level cap increase to 65, a new equipment rarity, new weapons, a transformed zone, and a new final expedition. There is also a new ability for Heartrune.

The description of the expansion explains: “In Rise of the Angry Earth, the southeastern tip of Aeternum, formerly known as the First Light, has fallen. Once a welcoming place for newcomers to Aeternum, the fields have been ravaged by the fury of Artemis and the Angry Earth.”

“No one knows for sure what has become of the people and villages that once roamed the area, and a deadly barrier has kept all but the most intrepid from attempting to find out. This abundance of Earth powers have awakened the mighty Beastlords, a new possible adversary for the people of Aeternum, but with them also comes a boon: the secret to taming and riding beasts.”