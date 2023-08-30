Amazon has announced the first expansion for the MMORPG New World: Rise of the Angry Earth which will be available from October 3, 2023 priced at $29.99 and will introduce mounts, new upgrades, a level cap increase to 65, a new equipment rarity, new weapons, a transformed zone, and a new final expedition. There is also a new ability for Heartrune.
The description of the expansion explains: “In Rise of the Angry Earth, the southeastern tip of Aeternum, formerly known as the First Light, has fallen. Once a welcoming place for newcomers to Aeternum, the fields have been ravaged by the fury of Artemis and the Angry Earth.”
“No one knows for sure what has become of the people and villages that once roamed the area, and a deadly barrier has kept all but the most intrepid from attempting to find out. This abundance of Earth powers have awakened the mighty Beastlords, a new possible adversary for the people of Aeternum, but with them also comes a boon: the secret to taming and riding beasts.”
The details of New World: Rise of the Angry Earth
The mounts summoned allow you to travel faster. It is possible to tame horses, wolves and lions, each with a unique appearance, dedicated equipment that we can color as we like and a name that players can set. You can also level up your new riding skill to improve your mount and travel faster.
“Artifactsis the new tier of weapons and armor introduced with the expansion. There is a new questline to unlock the six Artifact perks. The new ability for Heartrune is Primal Fury, which allows you to “unleash your inner beast to unleash light and heavy unarmored attacks on enemies.” The new weapon is the Flail, a one-handed weapon that allows you to use a shield.
There Season 3 of New World will also be released alongside Rise of the Angry Earth, introducing a new Journey of the Season, an Activity Card, Challenges, events and rewards. The base game and expansion are bundled for $69.99 under the name New World: Elysian Edition.
#World #Rise #Angry #Earth #trailer #release #date #price #expansion #MMO
Leave a Reply