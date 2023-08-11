The student from Fulda broke the record in the first attempt: with a speed of 148.45 kilometers per hour, he now enters the Guinness Book of Records. This is not his first land speed record.

Dhe Fulda student Marcel Paul set a world speed record for bobby cars with electric drives on the Hockenheimring. He reached a top speed of 148.45 kilometers per hour on Thursday evening, as a spokeswoman for the Record Institute for Germany (RID) said in the evening. He clearly exceeded the requirements of the Guinness Book of Records and the RID of at least 70 kilometers per hour. According to the institute, this brand was based on an unofficial world record of this magnitude published on YouTube, which was not confirmed by an independent party.

The record was broken on the first attempt, the spokeswoman said. “A complete success for the driver.” The 31-year-old student from Hesse had three attempts with the tuned mini-vehicle, which has fascinated generations of young and old for more than 50 years. However, there were problems with a measuring device during the second round. According to the spokeswoman, Paul was slightly below his best time on the third attempt.

What was originally intended for the slow movement of small children raced across the flat test track as a 70 centimeter long and 30 kilo heavy bolide with a metal floor, motor and special tires during the record attempt. Paul, who comes from Gedern in Hesse, was supported in the construction by his fellow student David Reimund (23).

Paul is studying electrical engineering at the Fulda University of Applied Sciences. According to him, he reaches maximum acceleration with his model over a distance of a good one kilometer after 600 meters and then brakes. He wore motorcycle gear and a helmet for protection.







Top values ​​are nothing new for Paul: With a classic bobby car he reached a good 106 kilometers per hour on a downhill stretch in 2022 and with a bobby car specially converted for racing even almost 133 kilometers.