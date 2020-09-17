Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Mask (JC / RF)

It’s a duel at the top that only happens every 6 or 7 years: Playstation against Xbox, Sony against Microsoft. The two enemy sisters return for new adventures with new generations of home consoles. The Playstation 5, the latest details of which were unveiled on Wednesday evening, will be released in November (if all goes well) at a price of around 500 euros, in standard version. Apart from a very futuristic design, no revolutionary technology. The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, will launch around the same time and at the same price.

These two brands will also offer “low cost” versions: a “Digital” PS5, 100% online, without a hard drive, which will cost 100 euros less (400 euros approximately) and an Xbox Series S, offered around 200 euros. cheaper (300 euros, approximately). Versions put on sale in an attempt to attract new, less fortunate players. Knowing that, overall, video games are doing well, as evidenced by the increase in the time spent playing during confinement (+ 17%) and which seems to remain at a high level.

Finally, the real novelty is the price of games, which should now flirt with the 80 euros per title, for blockbusters.

On the virtual reality side, franceinfo has tested the new Quest 2 headset from the American Oculus, a Facebook subsidiary. He is one of the pioneers of virtual reality. A closed mask, two controllers and let’s go for a little dream session, including nausea for some.

This new headset tries to improve two weak points of virtual reality: the discomfort and the poor image quality caused by the proximity of the eyes to the screen. It is therefore lighter and has 50% more pixels for significantly improved image quality. Among other new features, in some games players will be able to interact directly with their hands, without joysticks, which makes the notion of virtual reality even more tangible. We particularly appreciated the ISS game which allows you to evolve in the space station, in weightlessness, and to take yourself for Thomas Pesquet in the middle of his living room.

Even if VR does not seem to have really found its audience yet in terms of video games, it is proving more and more interesting for professional applications, for example training.