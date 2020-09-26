A child, between online school and video game, during confinement. (RICCARDO GIORDANO / IPA / MAXPPP)

The project is still in limbo but it has already received the support of prestigious investors, such as Pierre Kosciusko-Morizet (creator of Prime Minister) or Octave Klaba (OVH Cloud), as well as textbook publishers. PowerZ is intended to be a video game to learn while playing.

franceinfo: What will PowerZ look like?

Emmanuel Freund, founder of PowerZ : We want to create the first edutainment program that children cannot leave when called to come to the table. May education be a pleasure and a passion. It will look like an open fantasy world, with alchemists, magicians, or mythical animals that the player can interact with in order to learn things, like doing math or learning history, without realizing it.

How do you respond to those who think screens make you silly?

I have been practicing screens all my life and I don’t think I am completely dumb! We know that screens are harmful before the age of three and that we must limit their use by the youngest, but our video game will be the first that will encourage them to open a book or go to a museum.

Who will PowerZ target?

PowerZ will be aimed at children aged 5 to 12. We hope that this will allow children in difficulty in particular to find the means to be able to follow.