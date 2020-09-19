Satellites will be able to map the Earth by area of ​​4 square km every 6 hours (OHB)

At the end of 2025, the European Union will launch two satellites, called “CO2M monitoring”, whose mission will be to measure carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Particularity, the technologies on board these satellites, manufactured by Thales Alenia Space, will make it possible to distinguish specifically between natural CO2 and CO2 produced by human activity. Until now, it was not possible to distinguish human emissions from natural emissions. This is therefore a technological first.

Each satellite will map the entire Earth in 6 days, with an accuracy of 4 square meters. The information will be retrieved every two weeks by ground stations located at the North Pole and in Europe. After processing, these data will be fed into models for predicting pollutant emissions. They will make it possible to draw up annual reviews that will be compared with the climate commitments made during COP 21.

“These observations will make it possible to detect pollution peaks in a factory, a town or a ring road; including emission areas not previously referenced “, explains Yvan Baillion, director of future offers and projects for Earth observation at Thales Alenia Space.