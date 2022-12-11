The war in Ukraine has wanted to be assimilated as the constitution of a Multilateral New World Order, but the indications are accumulating that it is only restoring the old imperial order of the cold war that collapsed in 1989-1991 and that it is not was able to find a new geopolitical understanding later.

The collapse of the Soviet Union led the United States to a generational replacement of leaders who lacked the strategic national security thinking of World War II and who assumed that the end of the Soviet model would automatically give victory to the US capitalist proposal. without thinking or analyzing the fact that the Soviet Union fell apart with the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 just as the Washington Consensus model for moving from a bipolar world to interdependent globalization was presented.

The presidencies of William Clinton, George Bush Jr., Barack Obama, and Donald Trump lacked strategic national security approaches and weakened the imperial approach to US dominance of the planet from Wilson’s 14 points to the dismantling of the Soviet community of nations in 1991.

President Biden came to the presidency after bureaucratic training in the area of ​​national security: chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee and eight years vice president of the Obama administration with functions of at least superficial supervision of foreign and security policy. intelligence community.

Biden’s geopolitical perception was perceived in his speech, in February 2021, a few weeks after having protested as president, at the Munich security conference and there he made it very clear that the United States was coming back to retake the leadership of the world, faced with the dispersion of the capitalist power blocs due to the absence of a cohesion or consensus factor, and also spurred on by the isolationist decisions of President Trump, especially his abandonment of NATO.

President Biden released the final versions of the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy last October, two of the fundamental pillars of the White House’s international objectives in times of confusion and new global actors. These two documents are essential to understand the global tasks of the United States and reach the conclusion whether it is about building a new multilateral world order or a return to the old imperial international order.

The White House National Security Strategy makes very clear the fundamental goals of the United States: the return to American hegemony on the planet. Clearly, the strategy points out three of the fundamental objectives of American foreign policy: the new dominant validity of the national interests of the United States, the defense of the American political model as a proposal for the operation of the Western regimes and the central point to define that the national and international foreign policy of the United States will be the defense of the validity of the American way of life or American way of life.

These three principles of the national security policy elevated to the international stage are explaining President Biden’s reasons for encouraging Russia to invade Ukraine, based on the US decision to promote the incorporation of the Kiev government into NATO, together with a greater American presence in the reactivation of the Atlantic military agreement and the intention of the White House to promote the creation of a European army that reduces the deployment of American troops in what is considered the navel of the planet: Western Europe.

The National Defense Strategy complements the world domination approach because it empowers the American military wing to define the dispute conflict over international territory and the role that the US Armed Forces are playing on the planet. It is not, in general, a rethinking of US global national defense policy, but rather an operational identification of American concerns.

In this sense, the White House clearly defines in its National Defense Strategy that the true adversary of the American State is not Russia, but the People’s Republic of China. Washington’s four National Defense objectives can be summarized as two very specific ones: defending the homeland from the multi-domain threat posed by China and prioritizing the American challenge in China due to its influence in a region of the Indo-Pacific where there is also a challenge from Russia. in Europe.

Two other goals of Washington’s national defense policy pose an internationalized arena of conflict: deter strategic attacks against the United States, allies, and partners and build a resilient joint force and defense ecosystem; that is, once again the internationalization of the dispute for world hegemony between the capitalist regime of the United States and the authoritarian and centralist regimes of Russia and China, communists only in name.

The US National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy documents are part of the Biden administration’s geopolitical rethinking, returning to the international model of multilateral conflicts and the perception that the war in Ukraine was part of US plans to resumption of world hegemony.

