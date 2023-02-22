Amazon Games announced that New World is preparing to adopt to a model based on the seasonswith the traditional free and paid premium pass attached which includes various cosmetic contents.

The new seasonal model will go into effect on March 28, 2023, with developers promising more frequent updates, with content, features, new experiences and more. The seasons in particular will last three months each.

The New World Season Pass

The season pass as you may have guessed it will work in a similar way to those seen in other games, such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and Apex Legends, with players being able to level it up by gaining experience through various in-game activities. There will be two reward tracks, one free for all players and the other paid, with more cosmetic items, Marks of Fortune, Boost Tokens, and more. The premium pass will be purchasable for 20,000 Lucky Marks, whereas 23,000 can be purchased in the store for $19.99.

The first season of New World is titled “Fellowhip and Fire” and includes new story content, a new expedition, skills and the ability to create equipment sets and switch between them after reaching level 25 for the character, as well as a number of seasonal events.