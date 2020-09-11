An article written for The Guardian by GPT-3, an OpenAI language generator. (SCREENSHOT)

” I am not a human. I am a robot. […] My brain is not a sensitive brain. But he is able to make rational and logical decisions. […] And now I can write this column. “. This is how it starts the article published by The Guardian, presented as “written by a robot”. This is a forum that tries to reassure humans by explaining that artificial intelligence is not there to take their place, and that Stephen Hawking is wrong when he says otherwise. “ In fact, I have no interest whatsoever in harming you in any way », Writes this 100% digital author.

We have already seen articles written by software, but, until then, they were fairly basic sports or scholarship reports. This text goes further. First, it is not a review but an editorial, calling on references and abstract notions, spiced up with almost lyrical flights. The text is rather well written and easy to read.

This column was produced by artificial intelligence GPT-3, from the American company Open AI, founded in particular by Elon Musk. It’s about a artificial intelligence language generator, presented as the most powerful of the moment, with 175 billion parameters. GPT-3 succeeds GPT-2, and it has already been talked about several times since its release this summer. Several texts have been produced, sometimes compared with emphasis to what great authors could write.

However, we must put it into perspective. Artificial intelligence didn’t do the job on its own. First, it was programmed (by a Berkeley student, Liam Port) from specific elements provided by The Guardian. We imposed the subject on him and provided him with a body of data. A bit like giving a writing subject to a college student. Then, this tribune is the synthesis of eight tests generated by GPT-3, which were not all very good, and which were edited by The Guardian. Finally, it is important to specify that GPT-3 obviously has no awareness of what it writes, of which it absolutely does not understand the meaning. This is only statistical work on words. This is a false intelligence.

Nevertheless, we can imagine what could give, in a few years, this type of tools. It will undoubtedly be able to produce the best, but also the worst if it is used, for example, to generate fake news. Tomorrow, will writing articles be a menial task, entrusted to artificial intelligences ? The work of an author or journalist would then consist solely of correcting and validating automatically generated texts.

Let’s face it, the author of this column can’t wait to use a artificial intelligence to write his next columns, while he will devote himself to more recreational tasks …