A man wearing a QAnon sweatshirt during a pro-Trump rally on October 3, 2020 in New York (United States) (STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

This is a rather exceptional announcement made by the management of Facebook, 48 hours ago: the social network has decided to attack all the content emanating from the QAnon nebula, published on Facebook and on Instagram. In general, Facebook refuses to censor content, except what is clearly outlawed or contrary to its own rules. This is what some have criticized him for.

There have already been interventions against QAnon, but it was quite punctual. Hundreds of groups, pages and ads were deleted last August on Facebook, 10,000 accounts closed on Instagram. Changes also so that the contents of QAnon appear less in the news feeds and are more difficult to find.

But this time, the direction of the social network announces outright that it is going to war against everything related to QAnon.

Facebook management explains that until now, the content in question was mainly calls for violence, clearly reprehensible. But today, QAnon supporters are proselytizing, attacking all kinds of topics and spreading torrents of fake news (infox). For example, they spread rumors that “certain groups of people are believed to be behind the fires in California.

Facebook has set up a dedicated team to hunt down the QAnon ideology in the twists and turns of the social network, intervening on the basis of reports. Management has already announced that it will take several weeks to achieve results.