In England as in France and here in Reims, customers are invited to leave their contact details. (FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP)

In Great Britain as in France, customers of bars and restaurants are invited to leave their name, first name and telephone number as part of the fight against Covid-19. This should allow health authorities to contact people in the event of contamination.

Except that in Great Britain, private companies have sniffed out the right plan and offer professionals dematerialized services to replace the sheet of paper and the pen, used until now. Customers are invited to check in directly with their smartphones. This service, faster and which avoids a chore for traders, is offered in particular by the company Pub Track and Trace (PUBTT). According to one Times investigation, these companies would resell the data collected to other marketing companies, a long way from the fight against Covid-19. Customers may then find themselves bombarded with advertisements or even recorded in files that hackers might try to seize and resell on the black market.

In France, it seems that for the moment we are sticking to manual lists on paper. However, offering online recording seems like a good idea in principle. The questionable commercial practices of some companies are made possible by the fact that customers tend to tick off the small boxes corresponding to the general conditions a little quickly and to accept, without knowing it, a commercial exploitation of their data. One of the Times-pinned companies, which specializes in contactless menu viewing and meal ordering, says it retains the data for 25 years.

All this has nothing to do with scanning a QR with an official app, as is the case in England with the app. NHS Covid-19. In France, when the new StopCovid application will be released on October 22, there is talk of putting QRs in shops, but this would only be to invite people to download the application, not to transmit personal data.