The new CEO of Amazon, Andy Jassy, commented on the success of New World, the new MMO of the e-commerce company. He also said that video games can become the largest form of entertainment economically.

Speaking at a GeekWire event, Jassy said: “There were a lot of articles published, people were saying things like ‘Amazon he knows how to build everything but games, why can’t they make a good game? ‘”He went on to say,” It takes a bit of trying to hit the mark, but the team hasn’t lost their passion. ”



New World, a character who attacks a bear

Recall that the shooter Crucible it was one of the company’s first stocks to go bankrupt. Amazon also canceled a game called Breakaway. The company was also planning an MMO RPG based on the Lord of the Rings, but that project also failed. Jassy said: “Some games will fail spectacularly, of course.”

Finally, he also said that “in the long run, video games will become the largest entertainment category”. Jeff Bezos also praised Amazon Games.

