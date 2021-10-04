New World is so far the only real success of Amazon Game Studios, one of the most played titles on Steam and constantly growing. One of the most famous users to devote time to MMO is surely Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, in love with the title to the point of giving up various events dedicated to streamers in order to continue playing.

Despite this, however, there is no lack of criticism, mainly focused onuser interface, euphemically defined, complicated and confusing, especially for novice users. The user interface is a subject that is far too underestimated in industry and in the market, having to combine aesthetics and usability for people of different skills, culture and disabilities. In an MMO it is probably among the fundamental elements and although Shroud defines New World as “a beautiful title”, this criticality risks overriding all the work done so far.

However, the development team is always at work, already improving waiting times, trying to always be in contact with the community in order to improve every aspect of the title. The user interface will probably also undergo a makeover at this point.

Source: dexerto.com