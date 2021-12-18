New World will get some server mergers, as had already been announced some time ago by Amazon, now with some precise dates in which this event will take place, or December 20 and 21, in a rather complex process but which should result in a general improvement in performance and gaming activity.

On the official game forum, Amazon Game Studios explained that the merger of the servers will take place at two different times on these dates, with a list of all the game worlds that will be affected by this change.

New World, a scene from the game

The merger will therefore take place on 20 and 21 December, covering different worlds for one day or the next.

This decision was made, the New World FAQ explains, to ensure the best experience possible game play: “A healthy kingdom guarantees better opportunities for players, who can enjoy the world of Aeternum,” explain the developers.

“In general, when our data shows that the experience in a game world is below the optimal level, the team investigates the conditions that led to the situation and evaluates the possibility of a merger if necessary. Part of our investigations include of work to find the best counterpart to create the new shared world, ensuring that your experience in Aeternum continues to be fun and socially stimulating “.

Recently, update 1.1.1 was made available which led to several new features and variations, but these apparently aren’t finished yet. A crossover with The Wheel of Time, the Amazon Prime series, was also announced yesterday.