The fifth generation of mobile network (5G) must in particular make it possible to multiply the data rate by 10. Photo of illustration. (ROBYN BECK / AFP)

Reassure about 5G. Here is the objective of the government which received Monday, September 7 a report from theGeneral Inspectorate for Sanitary Affairs (IGAS), the General Business Council (CGE) and the General Council for the Environment and Sustainable Development (CGEDD).

The purpose of this report is not to say whether or not 5G is bad for health or for the environment. This is only an administrative report on the deployment of fifth generation telephony in other countries (England, Germany, China, Spain, Italy, United States, Sweden or Switzerland).

The government wants to reassure, in particular on the exposure to the waves, in order to avoid a new “psychosis” à la Linky. Because the oppositions to 5G are based on two points: the possible effects on health and the consequences on the environment. However, there is no question of calling into question the deployment of 5G, planned in France from the end of the year.

5G is not essential for the general public, believes Frédéric Bordage, of the Green IT collective. Indeed, 5G will not change much in terms of quality of service. On the other hand, according to the operators, it is a question of dealing with the constant increase in traffic (+ 40% per year). 5G will primarily serve the professional world, industry 4.0 (hyper-connected and robotic factories), telemedicine, intelligent transport, etc. It is a question of economic development, in a context of international competition.

Among the reasons for fear, the multiplication of antennas: it should be noted that it will only concern the 26 Gigahertz frequency band, which should not be deployed for several years and only in certain very densely populated areas, for example stages.

Regarding the obsolescence of phones: yes, new 5G compatible devices will be needed. But it won’t be an obligation either. Your 4G smartphone will still work, since 4G will continue alongside 5G. What is feared, however, is that the arrival of 5G may be a marketing argument to encourage consumers to renew their hardware faster than they would have without this innovation. It is therefore the question of the consumption, production and recycling of electronic devices that is raised. Knowing that only 17% of electronic waste is currently recycled.