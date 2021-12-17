New World is preparing for a crossover with the Amazon TV series “The Wheel of Time”, known in Italy as “The Wheel of Time“with a series of free rewards for all MMO players.

This crossover event will be active starting from 24 December, which is the day of the airing of the last episode of The Wheel of Time, and will end two weeks later, to be precise on 11 January 2022. During this period, players will be able to redeem six free rewards thanks to Twitch drop, or following the New World live on Twitch marked with the label “Drops enabled”. For more information on Twitch drops related to the MMO, we recommend that you consult the official site.

New World rewards related to crossover with The Wheel of Time

The rewards in question are a variety of weapons and clothes inspired by those of the characters of the series The Wheel of Time, of which you can find examples in the image above. The objects in question are: Tam’s Blade, Shadowspawn Blade, Red Ajah Cloak, Children of the Ligth, Egewne’s Cloak and Nynaeve’s Coat and the Ouroboro Crest.

The Wheel of Time is a TV series available to subscribers to Amazon Prime and based on Robert Jodan’s series of fantasy novels. Below is the official synopsis of the series:

“The lives of five young people in a village change forever when a strange and powerful woman arrives, who claims that one of them is the child of an ancient prophecy, who can upset the balance between Light and Darkness forever. They will have to choose whether to entrust the fate of the world to her – and themselves – before the Dark One breaks free from his prison and the Last Battle begins.“