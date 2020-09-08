Watch (Withings ScanWatch) and smart ring (Oura) (JC / RF)

The new watch ScanWatch, from the French brand Withings, made a strong impression at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. It is marketed these days. This needle watch, stuffed with sensors, can measure all kinds of health data: the number of steps taken each day, heart rate (when you play sports, in particular), atrial fibrillation or arrhythmia (like Apple Watch), and even oxygen saturation in the blood, which is something to watch out for in cardiovascular disease.

That’s not all, the ScanWatch also allows you to perform electrocardiograms (by placing your finger on it for a few tens of seconds). Finally, this object is presented as the first watch in the world capable of detecting respiratory disturbances in sleep, in particular sleep apnea (however, this function is not yet officially approved by the health authorities, it should be at the end of the year, according to Withings).

How does this relate to Covid-19? Let’s be clear, this is not about replacing screening tests or even claiming any treatment. On the other hand, the data provided may prove useful in the context of patient monitoring, in order to prevent aggravations. Beyond that, this watch, like the previous ones, will be of interest to those who want to monitor their physical activity, their sleep and their health, whether they are sick or not. The watch is sold for around 280 to 300 euros, depending on the version.

Another novelty: the connected ring of the Finnish startup Oura. Even lighter and more discreet to wear than a watch, it is a connected object packed with sensors that can measure heart rate, physical activity, body temperature and sleep. What relationship, again, with the Covid? Oura spent this summer in a partnership with the University of San Francisco to try to develop algorithms capable of detecting the warning signs of the disease. She is currently being tested by NBA basketball players. The ring is sold for around 300 euros.

We have tested these two products. The information collected day by day is proving interesting. They are easily accessible, via dedicated applications. This makes it possible to have a follow-up on the duration of his physical state, in particular on sleep. The information collected is used to understand why we sometimes spend poorly restful nights. If significant anomalies are detected, the user is immediately prompted to consult a physician and undergo additional examinations.