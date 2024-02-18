The Reduction of the Working Hour in Mexico takes center stage financially in 2024, with legislator Susana Prieto Terrazas leading the initiative to pass 48 to 40 hours per week of work. Despite the initial rejection by businessmen, a new discussion is anticipated this year.

The approval of this reform will require a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies, challenging the status quo of the current Federal Labor Law (LFT), which establishes a working day of 48 hours per week.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In parallel, the proposal for the Dignified Bonus 2024, presented by deputy Manuel de Jesús Baldenebro, seeks to increase the annual benefit to at least 30 days of salary, doubling the current figure of 15 days.

Both proposals, crucial for the financial well-being of workersmust pass the legislative process, be approved in the Congress of the Union and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

To benefit from these changes, it is imperative to be part of the formal Mexican labor sector, working for companies that comply with their tax obligations to the SAT and make contributions to the IMSS.

Other possible reforms to the LFT in 2024

A few days ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) presented a series of 20 reform proposals in different areas, below you will learn about those that are directly related to the work life of Mexicans.

2.- Confirm the right to a pension for older adults aged 65 and over and progressively increase the annual amount, also applicable to people with disabilities.

3.- Offer scholarships to students from low-income families at all educational levels.

5.- Facilitate the possibility for workers and families to acquire ownership of their homes.

6.- Advocate for the prohibition of mistreatment of animals.

7.- Protect national resources by banning transgenic corn and the extraction of hydrocarbons through fracking in the national territory. Likewise, concessions for open pit mining activity are prohibited, prioritizing respect for areas with water scarcity and limiting concessions to domestic use.

8.- Impose restrictions in water-scarce areas and allow concessions for domestic use only.

9.- Ban the marketing of vaping devices and chemical drugs such as fentanyl. Severely penalize the crime of extortion carried out by organized crime, as well as white-collar crime, especially billing.

10.- Guarantee that the increase in the minimum wage is always equal to or greater than annual inflation.

12.- Reverse previous pension reforms, such as those imposed in 1997 by Zedillo and in 2007 by Felipe Calderón, which unfairly affect Social Security and ISSSTE workers who seek to retire with 100 percent of their salary.

13.- Ensure the right to education and work. In the case of young people who do not study, the State must hire them and pay them a salary equivalent to the minimum for one year while they are trained and trained in any productive activity, similar to the Youth Building the Future initiative.

19.- Establish republican austerity as a state policy, reforming the corresponding article to limit the salaries of public servants, preventing them from earning more than the president. Extravagances and privileges are prohibited in all powers of the State.