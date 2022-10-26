Republican candidate for the US Senate Herschel-Walkera former American football star and publicly anti-abortionist, was accused this Wednesday by a second woman of having paid for an interruption of pregnancy.

His campaign in Georgia, a key state in the legislative elections to be held on November 8, has been punctuated by controversy over the accusations of former lovers.

The lawyer of this second woman, Gloria Allredindicated at a press conference that when his client found out that she was pregnant, in 1993, the now candidate for the Upper House convinced her to have an abortion and gave her cash for that purpose.

The woman went to a clinic but was overcome by the situation and could not continue. The next day, still according to that version, Walker personally drove her to the center and waited for hours in her parking lot until she carried him out.

The aspiring senator, backed by former Republican president Donald Trump (2017-2021), made a career for 12 seasons in the national league and won the 1982 Heisman Trophy for best college football playerwhile playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

“The Democrats are saying and doing everything they can to win this seat,” Walker said at a rally Wednesday in which he denied those facts.

Progressives currently control the Senate and the House of Representatives, but hold power in the Upper House only on the tie-breaking vote of the country’s Vice President, Kamala Harris, and cannot afford to lose any seats.

The narrow margin between Walker and his opponent, the Reverend Raphael Warnock, makes Georgia the focus of all eyes. According to the weighted average of polls carried out by the FiveThirtyEight website, Walker is in the lead with 46% of voting intentions.

The first indictment against the Republican candidate was made public earlier this month. That first woman revealed to the newspaper TheDailyBeast that encouraged her to terminate the pregnancy because she considered that it was not her right time to have a child. Years later she became pregnant again and although he tried to pay for the abortion again, she refused and had the baby.

On October 14, in his only electoral debate against Warnock, Walker made it clear that he is against the voluntary interruption of pregnancy and that accusations of this type are lies: “If I have something, it is that I am very transparent. I am a Christian and I believe in life,” he stressed.

EFE