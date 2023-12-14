Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

Slippery roads, snow, slush: starting next year, drivers will have to adhere to new regulations when using winter tires. Otherwise it could be expensive.

Munich — When it gets cold, the roads can become slippery: drivers should prepare accordingly for this danger. Not least because otherwise there could be high fines. In Germany there is no general winter tire requirement, but there is a situational requirement.

This means: As soon as there are winter conditions on the road, the car must be equipped with winter tires. The Road traffic regulations prescribes its use in “black ice, slippery snow, slush, ice or frost”.

In 2024 there will be a new winter tire rule for drivers: You have to take this into account

A lot will change for drivers in 2024. In the coming year, an additional regulation must be observed when using winter tires: tires that only bear the M+S symbol and were manufactured before January 1, 2018 may only be used in snow until September 30, 2024. Valid winter tires or all-season tires must then be marked with the “Alpine” symbol.

This is what the Alpine symbol looks like: From October 2024, only tires with this marking (a mountain with a snowflake) may be used in winter. © Manfred Segerer/Imago

It is a three-pointed mountain pictogram with a snowflake. The legally required minimum tread depth for winter tires is 1.6 millimeters. However, experts recommend a profile of at least four millimeters. If you are unsure, you can seek advice from automotive professionals in workshops when changing. If you decide to do it yourself and change your winter tires, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

High fines for incorrect tire use

Drivers who do not adhere to these requirements and still drive with summer tires in winter are threatened with a fine: Anyone caught with the wrong tires in winter weather will have to pay a fine of 60 euros and will receive a point in the “traffic offenders’ register” of the motor vehicle authority. Federal Office in Flensburg.

It becomes even more expensive if other road users are hindered by using the tires incorrectly: then a fine of 80 euros is due. Drivers who cause an accident because of the wrong tires even have to pay 120 euros. The vehicle owner also receives a fine of 75 euros and one point in Flensburg. Incidentally, the winter tire requirement does not apply to motorcycles and other two-wheelers.

However, it could be even more expensive because the insurance protection is no longer fully effective: According to the, liability protection remains German insurance exchange for drivers who drive with summer tires in bad weather conditions. The accident victim's damage is therefore paid by the insurance company. However, this does not apply to fully comprehensive protection, which covers damage to your own car: If drivers drive with summer tires in slippery and snowy conditions, the insurance company can reduce payments.

Winter tire regulations in other countries

You should also be careful if you travel to a neighboring European country in winter. Different rules often apply there and the fines are sometimes much higher. That's according to that ADAC In France there is a general requirement for winter tires and in some regions they are even valid all year round.

In Austria, in wintry road conditions, cars must be parked from November 1st to April 15th. be equipped with winter tires. Vacationers in Austria should not take the requirement lightly: Anyone who does not adhere to this regulation faces a fine of up to 5,000 euros. In addition, stricter rules apply in some cases regarding snow chains. (jus)