They embarked on the vineyard in areas where viticulture is not a tradition. Maximilien de Wazieres embarked on the Somme. A wine lover, he took the gamble of establishing vineyards in these old cereal fields. He is betting on warming temperatures: “Ona fairly favorable summers for 3, 4 years, the weather is good, hot and above all, we have a beautiful end of summer, a beautiful month of September, which is important to have healthy vines and bunches“. He draws his knowledge from the winegrowers of Burgundy (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté) from whom he was trained. He will sell his first harvest at the beginning of October and hopes to eventually produce 15,000 bottles per year.

In Seine-et-Marne, the harvest has started for Jean-Michel Bourgoin. On these lands, decades ago there were already grapes: that of his grandparents. “vsa reminds me of my childhood, I harvested with my grandmother and my father 40 years ago and today, it’s a renewal“, he explains to the cameras of France 2. Wine is not his job, Jean-Michel wants to revive a heritage. Not everyone believed in his project, “at the start, the peasants didn’t look at me with a good eye, this one is crazy”.

