To play in PC on a coin in the air. Even when you have the necessary equipment, something beyond your control can cause your hardware to perform less than optimally. This is the case of the most recent Windows 11 update, which has caused a series of problems for all users who have AMD processors.

As reported by Mein-MMO, the Windows 11 23H2 update, which introduces Copilot, the AI ​​assistant, and new features designed for those who want to get the most out of their games, has caused a loss of performance thanks to Windows Defender. This bug causes each CPU thread to run 5% to 8% slowerso the more threads you have, the worse experience you will have.

To solve this problem, you have two paths. The first is to reset Windows Defender, something you can do by:

-Press Windows + X and select Windows PowerShell (Administrator)

-Once you are on this screen, execute the following commands: “Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted” and “Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.SecHealthUI -AllUsers | Reset-AppxPackage”

-When you have set the second command, your PC will restart

-In the best case, the changes will have been applied. If not, check your BIOS to see if the CPU update is enabled and then reboot the system

-After restarting the PC, open the “Windows Security” menu and select “Device Security”

-Look for the “Memory Integrity Core Isolation” option and activate it

-Restart the PC to confirm the changes

In case this doesn't work, or is something complicated, Your second option is to simply uninstall the 23H2 update, and roll back to version 22H2. Unfortunately, that's all you can do at the moment. All that remains for us is to wait for Windows to patch this error, or even give us a new update free of this problem. This isn't the first time something like this has happened on PC, and it probably won't be the last. On related topics, we tell you why GTA VI It won't come to PC day one. Likewise, players on this platform are not happy with Rockstar.

Editor's Note:

Gaming on PC has its benefits, but it is also a headache. Between the constant changing of attachments and the fact that developers have to think about multiple configurations, it is better to just have one console and avoid these types of problems.

Via: Mein-MMO