February 15, 2023 09:17

Meta, the developer of instant messaging app Whatsapp, is testing a new feature that allows users to save Disappearing Messages before they are automatically deleted. This feature appeared in the beta version of the application, in an indication of WhatsApp’s willingness to support the feature in the next official update, according to Wabetainfo. And WhatsApp had launched the feature of self-disappearing messages in 2020, and it is an option available for individual conversations and group conversations that allows specifying a specific period of time after which messages are automatically deleted, and this period ranges between 24 hours and 90 days. The option is useful for those looking for more privacy and confidentiality, or for those who prefer to delete old messages because they do not need them and to save storage space. According to the Arab portal for technical news. The new feature that WhatsApp is testing is called (save self-disappearing messages), and it enables the user to activate an option that allows the disappearing messages to be saved to return to them later so that they become accessible from the settings menu. It is worth noting that activating saving self-disappearing messages in any conversation enables all parties to the conversation to access deleted messages, not just the user who activated them. Users can try the new feature by subscribing to the WhatsApp test program, knowing that this does not guarantee that it will appear to all users, as it appears that it is activated randomly for a limited number of users.

Source: agencies