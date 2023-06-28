Today technology is becoming more and more advanced, and that means that the ways in which people can steal no longer expand only to having physical assaults on the streets. And it is that thanks to tools such as cell phones, various users see the opportunity to take advantage of those who perhaps do not have as much knowledge of how they work.

Through WhatsApp many users in Mexico they have received messages from clearly unknown people, and it all starts with a sentence that says: “Could you spare me a few minutes to talk”. Offering an opportunity to work earning 1,000 Mexican pesos a day, this by giving some videos of Youtube their respective like, same as people have monitored.

The fraud itself is as described in a blog by a head of laboratory of THIS Latam, description that says the following:

The fraud is based on making people believe that as they complete different tasks they can go up in level, which means that the commissions will be higher, but also the deposits.

And it is that initially, when generating the first likes, users are paid, but to move up in category and therefore, obtain more money, they are required to perform a task that they promise they will recover. Reason why the scammed do not hesitate to send so that they can be returned, using money from their own account, and that is when the thugs disappear so as not to return with an amount and of course, leveling up is a scam.

So as soon as you see an unknown number to begin with, it’s best to ignore the message or block it and report it as spam.

Via: Eset

Editor’s note: It is evident that a number that is not known is going to bring bad things, the same for certain messages that offer jobs from Amazon that are logically false. It is best to always block and make it spam.