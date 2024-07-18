Scams through WhatsApp have become very common. These types of practices are focused on stealing personal and banking information from as many people as possible. In this way, A new scheme has been revealed, which involves deceiving people by offering jobs that do not exist.

Recently, a WhatsApp scam has become popular, where users are added to groups full of unknown people, where they are offered supposed job offers. In this way, A survey is provided, asking for specific information about the user, including bank account details.

That’s not all, since once the scammer gains the user’s trust, he begins to ask for money and request sensitive information, which represents a great danger. These types of practices are focused on young people looking for work, as well as older adults.. In this way, assuming the role of prestigious companies, these people take advantage of as many people as possible.

As always, it is recommended that all WhatsApp users be alert to any suspicious messages, and avoid joining groups where there is not a single person they know. It is best to block this type of messages as quickly as possible.. This way, you can avoid being a victim of one of the many cases of extortion that have come to light. In related topics, a new video function is coming to WhatsApp. Likewise, the application finally lets you group your favorites.

Author’s Note:

You have to be very careful with this type of practice. Extortion always occurs at times when people are most susceptible. When you lose a job, you are likely to be added to one of these groups, and you fall in with them at the promise of a new job.

Via: Vandal