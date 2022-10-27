Home page World

Whatsapp will soon have a new feature. Are avatars coming now like on Facebook and Instagram? © Ritchie B. Tongo/dpa

Messenger service Whatsapp is planning a major change. Like Facebook and Instagram, it should soon be possible to create your own avatars. This feature has been long awaited by many users.

Somehow Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are all one. Together, the three platforms belong to Mark Zuckerberg’s meta group. So it’s not surprising that innovations keep coming onto the market, which are first rolled out by one of the three players and then gradually adapted by the other two.

The latest example: Whatsapp is currently testing individual avatars that every user should be able to use in the future. As is already the case with Facebook and Instagram. This has now been reported by the WABetaInfo page, which is always well informed when it comes to Whatsapp innovations. The site was also one of the first to report that users will be able to hide their online status in the future. Since the latest update, this is now possible.

Whatsapp gets avatars like Facebook and Instagram

According to the latest report from WABetaInfo, it’s all about avatars, which will soon also be customizable for WhatsApp and can be used, for example, for personalized stickers in chats. The feature has been around for a while in Facebook and Instagram Messenger. So it was only a matter of time before Whatsapp could also access this function.

Finally, the option of playing out stories was gradually rolled out across the three social media platforms.

Whatsapp with major disruption and massive security vulnerabilities

The meta corporation is in dire need of good news, as on Tuesday, October 25 alone, two of the three platforms had major issues. First Whatsapp was down almost all over the world for two hourslater Instagram also reported major disruptions.

Last had one massive vulnerability in WhatsApp created uncertainty among users.