The platform of WhatsApp It is one of the most popular apps, which is why it has had to keep up with constant updates to keep up with rivals like Telegram. It even recently implemented a chat that uses artificial intelligence. However, rest is not an option, and a beta feature was recently discovered that will change the way this direct messaging app is used.

The feature involves implementing customizable filters or folders within the app, which will allow users to organize their chats more efficiently. Unlike the recent “Favorites” feature, these folders can be named according to the user’s preferences, offering greater flexibility for structuring.

The process is simple to access, as you enter the new section called “Lists”, create a list, assign a name and add the desired conversations. This is ideal for those who want to separate their chats by categories, such as family, friends, work, or any other classification you can think of.

When you access a specific list, only the chats included in it will be visible, making it easier to navigate and manage conversations. The feature, which is already familiar to users of Telegramwill be arriving soon to WhatsAppalthough it has not yet been revealed how it will be visually integrated into the interface or what customization options it will offer. However, it is an addition that promises to significantly improve the user experience for those with multiple active chats and groups.

Via: B2 News