It is a fact that the WhatsApp application is one of the largest when we talk about chat communication, given that almost every person with a cell phone uses it to contact their family or friends, and although it is always constantly updated, it is not saves from certain errors. Which is why its developers focus on the areas to improve, and implement changes that they make known to customers so that they can give them their respective feedback.

As many will already know, scams by people who want to steal identity or bank details are the order of the day, which is why the creators of this app decided to implement a way to block these contacts that add us nothing and they want to talk to us. The quickest way that does not require us to enter the conversation they send us is the option to block from the notification, this will prevent us from wasting time making the corresponding report.

As you can see in the following screenshot, the user from the notification has the option to reply or block directly, and it appears just when it is from a contact that they do not have in their information, so they will decide if they want to do the appropriate thing, this based on the content of the message:

Likewise, you have the option of making a report so that the user can send the complaint directly to WhatsApp and that they investigate the suspicious number, all so that they are removed forever and that this misleading line no longer tries to harm more people who have access to the data. Something that should be noted is the fact that for now the option is in the beta phase, so little by little it will be released to everyone in selected regions, so eventually we will have it.

Via: WhatsApp

Editor's note: It is always good that more security methods are implemented for phones and little else, then people will be aware when they want to scam them. Well, today the extortions are quite strong and many elderly people fall without problem.