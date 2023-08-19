from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/18/2023 – 7:11 pm

WhatsApp now offers the ability to send HD quality photos in conversations. Until then, the application only allowed sending compact versions of files, resulting in lower quality images for recipients.

To send an image in high definition via WhatsApp, just select the desired file and click on the “HD” button displayed on the screen along with the application’s other editing options. If the icon is inactive, the photo will be sent in what the application calls “default quality”.

+ Learn to use LuzIA, Chatbot that uses AI in WhatsApp

According to the app, standard quality photos are usually between 1.5 MP and 4 MP, while HD images cover a range between 9 MP and 16 MP.

The platform uses the image format known as “progressive JPEG”, which allows it to offer different levels of quality for a photo in the same transfer. The app clarifies: “This means that if the person you’re sending to is on a weak or limited connection, they can still only download the standard version of a photo you sent in HD.”

This new feature will roll out gradually and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. In addition, the app plans to make it possible to upload videos in HD soon.