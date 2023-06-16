In the Faroe Islandsan autonomous archipelago that forms part of the Kingdom of Denmarkthere is a tradition called grindadrápconsisting of hunt cetaceans.

The new season of this tradition started at the beginning of june and during the first fifteen days of the same month, the death of more than 500 pilot whales or pilot whale (a species of dolphin with the scientific name Globicephala melas).

Between June 8 and 14, they have been accounted for five massive catches and only the Wednesday occurred 269 ​​deaths in an action in the port of Vestmanna and 178 deaths in leynaraccording to data from Sea Shepherd.

According to Sea Shepherd, international conservation organization United Kingdom, catches start from open sea where they scare the cetaceans with all kinds of boats to corner them in the ports or beaches, hit them with axes and sticks, and finally, inflict their deaths.

In it pastthese captures were made for get food. However, in the present is celebrated and defended by cultural and traditional reasons of the island’s population.

Despite the considerable criticism received internationally by conservation entities, institutions and governments, the local authorities of Faroe have only unsuccessfully raised the prohibition and suppression of said activity.

14th June 2023, there were 2 horrific grindadrap hunts on the Faroe Islands with:

269 ​​long finned pilot whales killed at Vestmanna

178 long-finned pilot whales killed at Leynar.

These were the 4th and 5th grindadrap hunts already in 2023 which have claimed 570 lives #StopTheGrind pic.twitter.com/MqPXmyf9Rs — Sea Shepherd UK (@seashepherd_uk) June 15, 2023

The statistics are already shocking with 570 long-finned pilot whales having already died.

The organization Sea Shepherd UK has also denounced this type of hunting for years and since May of this year there have been making visible cases of harassment by hunters through their social networks.

“Our crew has been on the islands since May 1 documenting all of these hunts. The statistics are already impressive with 570 long-finned pilot whales (actually a kind of dolphin) that have already died – and without even a quota/limit for pilot whales, this year it will get much worse!”, denounced the NGO.

Sea Shepherd also explained that “lGrindadrap fighters are unique in the Faroe Islands, but in Iceland the company Kristjan Loftsson Hvalur hf has a whaling station and two harpoon boats that have a quota of 209 fin whales (the second largest whale after the blue whale) this summer.”

