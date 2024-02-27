Home page World

Teresa Toth, Nadja Zinsmeister

Obesity is often linked to health problems such as high blood pressure. A special medication could offer a solution for those affected.

Munich – People who suffer from obesity often have major health problems. High blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and fatty liver disease are just some of the many possible secondary diseases. For those affected by high blood pressure, medication could provide relief.

Two studies found that specific anti-obesity therapies can also achieve a significant reduction in high blood pressure. Medical experts consider this new finding to be a significant advance in medicine. One study focused on people who received weekly injections of tirzepatide. Tirzepatide is sold under various brand names to patients with obesity and people suffering from type 2 diabetes. The results were published in the journal at the beginning of February Hypertension published by the American Heart Association.

The drug was first approved in the United States in November 2023

It was found that people with obesity not only achieved a weight reduction of up to 22 percent after a nine-month intake period, but also a significant reduction in blood pressure. The study mentioned was financed by the manufacturer of the drug. The drug was approved in the USA in November 2023 and is now also available in Europe. Fake weight loss syringes were recently sold in Austria. The diabetes drug is currently extremely popular as a slimming agent.

One study examined Eli Lilly's drug Zepboun – an injectable prescription medication that may help adults who are obese or who are overweight. © IMAGO/xole999x

The strongest effect was observed in the subjects who received a dose of 15 milligrams. After a period of nine months, a reduction in blood pressure of up to 8.0 mmHg was observed. Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale University who was not involved in the study, told CNN: “An eight point difference is truly an impressive effect, rivaling or even surpassing many of our usual blood pressure medications “. The time at which medication is taken also has a significant influence on blood pressure.

Bariatric surgery: more effective than medication for high blood pressure?

Although the study results certainly have positive aspects, a cautious interpretation is necessary. It remains unclear whether the lowered blood pressure may be due to a change in diet or general weight loss. The direct link between the drug and blood pressure reduction therefore still needs to be confirmed in future studies. Another study is currently researching the reason for Long Covid – but there are doubts about the results.

The second of the two studies, which took place at the beginning of February Journal of the American College of Cardiology published focused on individuals who had undergone bariatric surgery. These surgical procedures concern changes in the gastrointestinal tract in patients with obesity. Patients who only took medication served as a comparison group. The study results showed that more than 80 percent of the people who underwent surgery were able to reduce their blood pressure medication. In contrast, there were 14 percent of patients who only took medication.

There is a need to analyze the results of both studies in more detail in the future in order to reach reliable conclusions. A cardiologist at Yale University pointed out CNNHowever, these are already providing the first convincing evidence. It was already known that there is a link between obesity and diseases such as high blood pressure, but there has been a lack of effective treatments for obesity. Krumholz proclaimed: “It’s a new era.” He added: “This is not a new finding, but now we have the tools – these anti-obesity drugs and surgery – that can have profound benefits.” (nz)

