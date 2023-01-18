Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

The ZAMG weather animation shows the course of precipitation from a forecast model for Tuesday at 7 p.m. © Screenshot ZAMG weather animation

After the snow chaos on Monday, the next snowfall is announced in Austria. For an Austrian weather portal even a “snow roll” is rolling.

Vienna – So far, snow has been scarce in Austria. In many ski areas nothing worked anymore on the valley run. Photos of white ribbons on green meadows spoil the mood of even passionate winter sports enthusiasts. After videos of the piste traffic jams in Ischgl, many have already ticked off the winter mentally.

Then on Monday night in some regions of Austria more than 20 centimeters of fresh snow fell in a short time. The onset of winter caused problems, especially in Carinthia. The fresh snow was wet and heavy. Trees fell, damaging the power supply. Clearing vehicles were in constant use.

Weather in Austria: “Italy low” brings the next snow clouds

After the weather calmed down on Tuesday, “with an Italian low, more and more clouds are gathering,” reports the Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG). In the afternoon it starts to rain or snow again, especially in the south of Austria. According to ZAMG, the snow line is usually between 500 and 800 meters – “especially in the south, the snow line often drops down to the lowlands”.

In Carinthia, large amounts of fresh snow can be expected in some areas. The ZAMG weather experts expect that the next snow clouds from the south will gradually spread over most of Carinthia in the course of the afternoon. Since it will snow again, especially in the south, from the afternoon, the Austrian weather portal reports wetter.at “Weather warning: Next snow roller on the way”. After January that was much too warm, this is probably not typical winter weather for Austria either.

Snow forecast for Austria – weather service issues cold warning

On the Tyrolean and Salzburg main ridges of the Alps, in East Tyrol, Carinthia, in large parts of Styria and in southern Burgenland, it will soon start to snow, according to ORF. In the southeast it can also rain below 600 meters.

During the night on Tuesday, the snowfall will spread from the south to large parts of Austria. In the second half of the night, the precipitation in the south decreases again. In the east, it can rain or snow again and again during the night, and initially there is a strong east wind, later a moderate to brisk west wind.

From Vorarlberg to Upper Austria there is snowfall or sleet from time to time. Snow line: between low altitudes and 600 meters, the ORF summarizes the weather conditions for Wednesday night. According to the ZAMG, the nighttime lows are between minus 5 and plus 2 degrees. Current weather warnings due to snow cannot be found on the ZAMG website. However, there is already a cold warning for Friday (January 20) and Saturday (January 21) from Bregenz (Vorarlberg) via Innsbruck (Tyrol) to Carinthia. After this change in the weather in January, it remains to be seen whether winter sports enthusiasts will get their money’s worth. The February forecast for neighboring Germany looks “worrying”. (ml)