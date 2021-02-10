Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2 is fast approaching. And the leaks have started. In fact, The new weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War have been leaked. In this leak we can see a possibly quite interesting sniper rifle and submachine gun. In the inaugural season of post-launch content, the MAC-10 SMG and the Groza Assault Rifle were added to the game’s weapon lineup.
While Groza fits comfortably in the AR category, being a solid, well-rounded weapon that does decent damage at all ranges, the MAC-10 proved to be the top prize since its launch. As he becomes a powerhouse in both multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone, it will be interesting to see how he performs. the new weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War.
Take-Two officially decides on the remastering of GTA San Andreas
New weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War are filtered
The information on the new weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War is courtesy of the user of Twitter @ TailsDoll711, a data miner who has been searching the Call of Duty code for relevant data. In addition to detailing various future packages, the dataminer found a reference to a new SMG called AI-LC10. Although there is no description present and @ TailsDoll711 is unable to display the weapon online, the leaker has claimed that files for Call of Duty: Warzone also exist, indicating that its arrival is imminent.
The leaker also showed a new sniper rifle that could be coming soon to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, called NTW-20. He even attached a picture of the real-world weapon that is supposed to be adapted for the game. Although it is unclear if this new sniper rifle will turn out to be as effective as the Pelington 703, a later post details that it will do heavy damage.
Digital Foundry compares the Division 2’s performance on Xbox Series X and PS5
//add bootstrap classes to wordpress generated elements
jQuery('.avatar-70, .avatar-50, .avatar-40').addClass('img-circle');
jQuery('.comment-reply-link').addClass('btn');
jQuery('#reply-form input#submit').addClass('btn');
//HD images
if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) {
var images = jQuery("img.hires");
// loop through the images and make them hi-res
for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) {
// create new image name
var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4);
var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4);
imageName += "@2x" + imageType;
//rename image
images[i].src = imageName;
}
}
jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox();
jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox();
jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox();
jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'});
//placeholder text for IE9
jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder();
//insert content menu items
jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () {
var id = jQuery(this).attr('id');
var label = jQuery(this).data('label');
jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '
//back to top arrow
if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut();
}
else {
jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn();
}
resizeContentsMenu();
resizeStickyMenu();
});
function resizeStickyMenu() {
//see if compact versions of menus should be shown
if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width();
if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) {
var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width();
}
var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width();
var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width();
var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth;
var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth;
var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width();
//var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset();
//logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left;
var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width();
var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width();
var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width();
var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width();
var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width();
if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width();
var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth;
var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth;
//alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth);
//mega menu alone passes limit
if(megaWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
//standard menu alone passes limit
if(standardWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
}
//both menus together pass limit
if(menusWidth > limitWidth) {
//first reduce standard menu
jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show();
//compact standard plus mega menu pass limit
if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) {
jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide();
jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show();
}
}
}
}
function resizeContentsMenu() {
//bookmark positioning
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) {
var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset;
var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2;
var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width();
var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width();
var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2;
var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth;
if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical');
}
if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) {
jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth);
} else {
jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style');
}
//show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout)
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100);
}
}
}
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) {
var newOffset = 68;
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset
jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets
jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy.
}
}
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread
function disqusContentsMenu() {
if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){
jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread");
}
}
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out
(function() {
var timer;
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100);
clearTimeout(timer);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) {
clearTimeout(timer);
timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 );
});
var refresh = function () {
//only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu
if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) {
jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200);
}
};
})();
/**
* Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it.
* If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element,
* which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event
*/
function scroll_if_anchor(href) {
href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels
if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) {
var fromTop = 118;
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo)
// Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174
if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/nuevas-armas-que-llegaran-cod/#") == 0) {
var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily
// jump to the wrong position (IE < 10)
if($target.length) {
jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop });
if(history && "pushState" in history) {
history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href);
return false;
}
}
}
}
}
// When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor
scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash);
// Intercept all anchor clicks
jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor);
//menu hovers
function menuHovers() {
jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150);
},
function() {
jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
}
);
}
//new articles effects
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
},
function() {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
}
);
jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() {
jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show search box
jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover(
function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover');
}
);
jQuery("#menu-search-button").click(
function() {
jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast");
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
}
);
//hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again
jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click(
function() {
if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) {
jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide();
}
}
);
//search form submission
jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
event.preventDefault();
var len = jQuery("#s").val().length;
if(len >=3) {
jQuery("#searchformtop").submit();
} else {
alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length");
}
}
});
//email subscribe form submission
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() {
jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit();
});
//show login form
jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//show register form
jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() {
jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide();
jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active');
jQuery(this).toggleClass('active');
});
//submit button hover effects
jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() {
jQuery(this).toggleClass("active");
});
//login form submission
jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit();
});
//register form submission
jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) {
if (event.which == 13) {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
event.preventDefault();
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
}
});
jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() {
jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show();
jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0);
jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit();
});
//hide check password message
jQuery(".check-password").click(function() {
jQuery(this).animate({
height: 'toggle'
}, 100, 'linear' );
});
//scroll all #top elements to top
jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/nuevas-armas-que-llegaran-cod/#top"]").click(function() {
jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow");
return false;
});
//image darkening
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150);
}).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) {
jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500);
});
//reaction mouseovers
jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('active');
}).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('active');
});
// user rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating panel display
jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) {
jQuery(this).addClass('over');
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100);
});
jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) {
jQuery(this).stop().delay(100)
.queue(function(n) {
jQuery(this).removeClass('over');
n();
});
jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500);
});
// user comment rating
jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) {
var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id");
var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html();
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/nuevas-armas-que-llegaran-cod/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100);
jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/nuevas-armas-que-llegaran-cod/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating);
});
//pinterest
if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) {
(function(d){
var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT');
p.type="text/javascript";
p.async = true;
p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js";
f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f);
}(document));
}
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab
jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } });
jQuery('.share-wrapper').show();
equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel"));
disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div
//causing google adsense to reload
jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);