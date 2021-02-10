Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2 is fast approaching. And the leaks have started. In fact, The new weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War have been leaked. In this leak we can see a possibly quite interesting sniper rifle and submachine gun. In the inaugural season of post-launch content, the MAC-10 SMG and the Groza Assault Rifle were added to the game’s weapon lineup.

While Groza fits comfortably in the AR category, being a solid, well-rounded weapon that does decent damage at all ranges, the MAC-10 proved to be the top prize since its launch. As he becomes a powerhouse in both multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone, it will be interesting to see how he performs. the new weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War.

The information on the new weapons that will arrive COD Black Ops Cold War is courtesy of the user of Twitter @ TailsDoll711, a data miner who has been searching the Call of Duty code for relevant data. In addition to detailing various future packages, the dataminer found a reference to a new SMG called AI-LC10. Although there is no description present and @ TailsDoll711 is unable to display the weapon online, the leaker has claimed that files for Call of Duty: Warzone also exist, indicating that its arrival is imminent.

The leaker also showed a new sniper rifle that could be coming soon to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, called NTW-20. He even attached a picture of the real-world weapon that is supposed to be adapted for the game. Although it is unclear if this new sniper rifle will turn out to be as effective as the Pelington 703, a later post details that it will do heavy damage.