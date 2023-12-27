Chemezov: plans to test a remote-controlled infantry fighting vehicle in the Northern Military District of the Russian Federation

General Director of the Rostec state corporation Sergei Chemezov spoke about new equipment that will appear in the special military operation (SVO) zone. New weapons include kamikaze drones, howitzers, remotely controlled infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and radar stations to protect against drone attacks from Ukraine.

Previously, the head of the state corporation stated that Russia would create the latest bicaliber multiple launch rocket system “Vozrozhdenie”; it would be used both as a remote mining installation and as an MLRS by launching two types of projectiles.

Russia will improve defense against drones

Chemezov said that Russia has now created and is actively using new small-sized radars to protect against drone attacks from Ukraine. They are already being installed in the most dangerous areas, including to protect Russian cities. According to the head of Rostec, radars detect enemy drones several tens of kilometers away, after which they transmit information about the target to destroy it.

Training of FPV (First Person View) drone operators at the training ground on the basis of the volunteer battalion named after P.A. Sudoplatov in Zaporozhye region Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

In December, Russia developed a small-sized Antidron complex designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It includes a radar consisting of four phased array antennas. Such a station is capable of detecting, recognizing and identifying drones flying at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, at a distance of up to ten kilometers.

At the same time, Chemezov announced, Russia will acquire new kamikaze drones. Russia has created a new loitering munition “Supercam” with a high degree of protection against electronic warfare systems (EW).

Howitzers superior to NATO equipment will be sent to the Northern Military District

The newest Russian howitzer “Coalition” should soon appear in the Northern Military District zone to provide a significant advantage over NATO howitzers in range, Chemezov said. According to him, in order to provide an advantage over Western artillery models in terms of firing range, howitzers of this class are needed in the combat zone. “The Coalition has such an advantage, and it is significant,” he emphasized.

Self-propelled howitzer “Coalition-SV” of a mechanized column of the Moscow garrison during training for a military parade on Red Square on May 9, 2017 Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

“Coalition-SV” is designed to destroy enemy artillery batteries, armored vehicles and manpower. The firing range is supposed to be 70 kilometers, which is superior to almost all Western counterparts.

They are also planning to remotely test infantry fighting vehicles in the northwestern military zone in Ukraine. Chemezov said that such equipment is promising, as “it will eliminate the risk of the crew being hit in the most dangerous directions.” He noted that the car is now being tested. After their completion, the infantry fighting vehicles should be tested directly in combat conditions.