From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A soldier of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) rides on an armored personnel carrier in the Luhansk region. © Evgeny Biyatov / Imago Images

Under the protection of the Russian fleet, a supposedly civilian ship is moving from Syria to Russia. Are new weapons on board for the Ukraine war?

Munich – Especially in the east of the Ukraine the clashes between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are getting more violent. In order to be able to continue his war of aggression, Kremlin boss needs Wladimir Putin urgently needs weapons supplies for his troops. A mysterious freighter off Syria is now raising questions among military experts. He might actually have weapons for that Ukraine war transport.

Ukraine war: Russian freighter apparently transports weapons from Syria to Russia

The freighter is the civilian ship Sparta IV, which was loaded last Friday (March 3) in the Syrian port city of Tartus. Now the freighter is heading towards Russia, according to the ship tracking website data MarineTraffic show. Tartus is one of Moscow’s most important bases in Syria. Bashar al-Assad’s regime ceded the port to Putin in 2017 – for 49 years.

Since then, Russian warships have anchored there, which now also accompany Sparta IV. The Russian fleet protected the freighter on the way to Russia. On Sunday (March 6) the ship was sighted and photographed in the Bosphorus. The freighter is currently in the Black Sea. Actually, Turkey has closed the Bosphorus for military ships. However, Sparta IV is registered as a civilian merchant ship.

Ukraine war: Russian freighter brings new weapons to Putin’s soldiers from Syria

However, according to military analyst HI Sutton, the cargo aboard the ship is anything but civilian. In the news portal Navy News the expert wrote that the ship is transporting military equipment, including armored vehicles, for Russia’s war in Ukraine. The draft of 6.2 meters when driving through the Bosphorus indicates a heavy load, the analyst explained in his report.

The destination appears to be the port of Novorossiysk, which plays an important logistical role in the invasion of Ukraine. It is located just a few kilometers from the Kerch Bridge to Crimea. Sutton also stressed that the ship had previously transported weapons between Russia and Syria. In August 2022, the related freighter Sparta II even carried an S-300 air defense system. All information indicates that the alleged merchant ship is again towing weapons to Russia. (bb)